Person dies after being found shot in stolen car in Chatham

A person died after being found shot inside a stolen car Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting inside a stolen car around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to th University of Illinois Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.