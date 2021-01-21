Person dies in Austin fire; another escapes from 2nd-floor window
article
CHICAGO - A person died and another was injured in a blaze that ripped through a home Thursday morning in Austin on the West Side.
The fatality was found in the top floor of the two-and-a-half story building in the 500 block of North Lawler Avenue, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford.
Another man jumped from a second-story window and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, Langford and a police spokeswoman said.
Crews were called to the blaze about 9:15 a.m., police said.
The fire was ongoing as of 10:30 a.m., Langford said.
Advertisement
The damage to the building was extensive, but it was too early to determine the fire’s cause, he said.