Person dies in Austin fire; another escapes from 2nd-floor window

A person died and another was injured in a blaze that ripped through a home Thursday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The fatality was found in the top floor of the two-and-a-half story building in the 500 block of North Lawler Avenue, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

Another man jumped from a second-story window and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, Langford and a police spokeswoman said.

Crews were called to the blaze about 9:15 a.m., police said.

The fire was ongoing as of 10:30 a.m., Langford said.

The damage to the building was extensive, but it was too early to determine the fire’s cause, he said.