Person extricated from SUV after crash in Kane County involving 70,000-pound tractor-trailer

A person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash in Campton Hills Monday night.

According to Campton Hills police, a tractor-trailer weighing about 70,000 pounds and an SUV were involved in a crash near Route 47 and McDonald Road.

A person inside the SUV had to be extricated and EMS transported them to an area hospital.

It is unknown the extent of the person's injuries at this time.

Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team has been requested to assist in the crash investigation.

Roads will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.