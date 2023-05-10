Person fatally shot during argument outside Subway restaurant

A person was shot to death outside of a fast food restaurant Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was arguing with another person around 9:42 p.m. outside of a Subway restaurant in the 2100 block of East 71st Place when they pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.