Person fatally struck by Metra train in Downers Grove

A person was struck and killed by a Metra train in Downers Grove Thursday afternoon.

At about 5:50 p.m., Downers Grove police responded to the area of Main Street and the BNSP Railroad crossing for a report of a person struck by a train.

According to preliminary information from police, a man was walking on foot on the railroad tracks between Main and Washington Streets when he was struck by a Metra commuter train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Metra Media Relations at (312)-322-6776.