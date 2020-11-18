Person fatally struck by Metra train in Elmhurst, delays expected on UP-W line
ELMHURST, Ill. - A person was killed after being hit by a Metra train Wednesday in west suburban Elmhurst.
The pedestrian was struck about 6 p.m. on the Union Pacific West tracks near Haven Avenue, according to a Metra spokesman.
Elmhurst officials said the person was killed in the collision.
One track was reopened for service about 8 p.m., according to Metra. Heavy delays are still expected for both inbound and outbound trains.