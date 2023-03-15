Person found dead on Chicago's South Side, police say

A person was found dead Wednesday morning in Chicago's Armour Square neighborhood.

Around 10:45 a.m., police say the unidentified victim was discovered deceased in the 2300 block of W. 24th Place.

Although the person is being referred to as a "victim," police are classifying the incident as a "death investigation" and not a "homicide investigation."

The circumstances surrounding the person's death remain unknown and are under investigation.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.