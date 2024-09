A person was found dead on a sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

According to police, the unidentified person was found around 2:40 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West 27th Street with a gunshot wound to the neck.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the individual's identity.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.