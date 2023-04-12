Person found shot dead in SUV on Chicago's South Side

A person was found shot dead inside a vehicle early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. in the first block of East 57th Street and found a male inside a white SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, whose age was unknown, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There were two bullet holes on the windshield of the SUV, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.