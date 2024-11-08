Expand / Collapse search

Person found shot to death in West Side alley

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 8, 2024 5:43am CST
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was shot and killed Thursday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Harrison Street,

They found a person in the alley suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his identity.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.