Person found shot to death in West Side alley

A person was shot and killed Thursday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Harrison Street,

They found a person in the alley suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his identity.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.