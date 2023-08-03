Man, 18, found shot in Back of the Yards dies at hospital

A person was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Jacarrion Johnson, 18, was found by officers lying unresponsive around 10:31 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and chest in the 800 block of West 54th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Johnson was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.