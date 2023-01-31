Person found shot in West Pullman

A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

The victim was "very uncooperative" with officers about the shooting and refused to answer any questions, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.