Person found shot to death in burning vehicle in West Pullman: police

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found fatally shot inside a burning vehicle Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a car fire about 8:44 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue and found a male unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Area Two detectives are investigating.