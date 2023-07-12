Person found shot to death in Kankakee

A person was shot to death in south suburban Kankakee Tuesday night, officials say.

Kankakee police responded to the 700 block of North Park Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after reports of multiple shots fired.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds. They were later pronounced dead.

There was no additional information immediately available. The victim was not identified.

The Kankakee mayor asked that anyone with information related to the shooting contact police at 815-933-0426.