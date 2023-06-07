Person found shot to death in Oak Brook

A person was shot and killed early Wednesday in west suburban Oak Brook.

Just after midnight, police received a 911 call reporting a shooting into a vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Street and Camden Court, officials said.

Officers found a male, whose age was unknown, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Oak Brook police said the shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Oak Brook PD Detective Sergeant Jason Wood at (630) 368-8742.