Person hit by Metra train in South Shore

A person was struck by a Metra Electric Service train Tuesday in South Shore.

A male was crossing the tracks about 2:14 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Exchange Avenue when he was hit by a train, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

South Chicago Branch trains are operating on a single track in the area because of the collision, according to Metra service alerts.