Person in barricade situation at Little Village home is suspect in nearby murder

A person who police say is considered a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting barricaded themselves inside a home Sunday in Little Village.

The person barricaded himself about 9:30 a.m. inside a residence in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, Chicago police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and negotiators are attempting to resolve the situation peacefully, police said.

Police said the individual is a person of interest in a homicide which happened blocks away Sunday morning.

About 4:49 a.m., David Lopez, 34, was found outside in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.