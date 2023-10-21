Expand / Collapse search

Person in custody following domestic-related shooting in Brainerd

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Brainerd
CHICAGO - A person is in custody following an alleged domestic-related shooting on the South Side early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of West 90th Street at 12:20 a.m. and found a 32-year-old man shot in the arm. 

The victim was in a fight with a female who pulled the weapon and shot him. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition. 

She was arrested, and a gun was found on scene. The shooting appears to be domestic, according to investigators. 

The investigation is ongoing 