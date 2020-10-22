Person in custody in fatal shooting of pregnant woman whose baby died: police

Police on Thursday said they have arrested someone in connection to the fatal shooting of a pregnant probation officer whose baby died days being delivered.

“Area 2 Detectives currently have a suspect in custody in the connection to the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old female and the subsequent death of her 4-day-old child,” Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said Thursday on Twitter .

“Detectives are working with the Cook County States Attorney’s Office to secure charges,” Ahern wrote.

Stacey Jones was fatally shot Oct. 8 in the 2100 block of East 95th Place in Jeffery Manor, where officers found her unresponsive with two gunshots in her back, authorities have said. The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but the infant died four days later.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they were questioning a “person of interest,” but that person was later released without charges.

Jones was a probation officer with the Cook County adult probation department. She was 8 months pregnant.