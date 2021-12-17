Person killed, 14-year-old boy wounded in Pullman shooting

A person was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Pullman on the Far South Side Friday night.

About 7:30 p.m., paramedics responded to a call of two people shot near 115th Street and Doty Avenue, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

A 14-year-old boy was found shot and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

A person was found injured two blocks from the teen boy near 112th Street and Doty Avenue, fire officials said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on the person’s injuries weren’t immediately know.