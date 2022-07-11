Person killed, 4 others wounded in Crest Hill parking lot shooting

A person was killed and four others were wounded during a shooting Sunday night in southwest suburban Crest Hill.

Police responded to a call of crowds gathering in a parking lot around 11:45 p.m. at 1828 Knapp Drive, officials said.

As police were dispersing the crowd, several shots were fired, according to officials.

Police saw a male lying on the ground and attempted to perform life-saving measures on him. He was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released, pending family notification.

Four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. Their ages and injuries were not specified.

Crest Hill Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Investigator Joel Steen at (815) 741-5111. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County at (800 323-6734 or text WILLCOCS and tip to 247637.