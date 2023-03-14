Driver killed after being shot, crashing into another vehicle on Chicago's South Side

A person was killed after being shot while driving and crashing into another vehicle on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:07 p.m., the male victim, age unknown, was in a vehicle in the 7100 block of Eberhart when an unknown offender approached and fired into the vehicle, police said.

The victim was shot once and crashed into another vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.