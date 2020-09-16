Person killed in Albany Park’s 3rd shooting in 3 days

A person was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

It’s the neighborhood’s third shooting in as many days, and comes less than 24 hours after five people were wounded in single shooting one block away.

The person was shot multiple times about 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A fire department official estimated he was between 17 and 20 years old.

His name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Albany Park has seen two other shootings since Monday.

Tuesday night, five people were wounded one block away in the 3500 block of West Lawrence. Police said someone inside a passing white-colored Nissan fired shots at them. Two of the victims were teenagers.

A day earlier, 26-year-old Ernie Perez was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the 3600 block of West Argyle Street.

No arrest has been announced in any of the shootings.

Chicago police’s 17th District, which encompasses Albany Park, has seen twice as many shootings so far in 2020 than it did in the same period last year, according to official police statistics.

The district has recorded 41 shootings and six murders this year through Sept. 6, compared to 20 shootings and five murders during the same period in 2019.