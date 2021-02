At least one person was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, Indiana.

The crash happened before 11:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue, Indiana State Police said.

At least one male was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office. His identity has not been released.

State police did not immediately respond to a request for further details.