Person killed in fiery South Loop crash: police

article

A person died after a vehicle hit a wall and caught fire Sunday in the South Loop, police said.

A 1997 Dodge van was eastbound about 12:48 a.m. in the 400 block of West Polk Street when it struck a concrete wall, Chicago police said. The crash caused the vehicle to light on fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The Chicago police Major Accidents unit is investigating.