Person killed in rollover crash on I-94 near Pullman

A driver died in a single-car rollover crash that started on Interstate 94 early Tuesday near Pullman on Chicago's South Side.

Illinois State Police said a car rolled over near Doty and Kensington avenues around 1:55 a.m. and crashed through a fence.

One person was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to police. They have not yet been identified by the medical examiner's office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story is developing, check back for updates.