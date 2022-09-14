Person of interest being questioned after 20-year-old man shot during argument on Chicago's South Side

A 20-year-old man was shot during an argument on Chicago's South Side.

At about 9:17 a.m., the victim was in an altercation with a known offender in the 4000 block of South Wabash, police said.

The victim was then shot in the body, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A person of interest is being questioned, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.