Person of interest identified in Lake County Jail fire

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:44PM
Lake County
A man set fire to the lobby of the Lake County Jail on Monday.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A person of interest has been identified in connection to a fire that occurred at the Lake County Jail in Indiana Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's department, just before noon Monday, Lake County Jail staff reported that a visitor started a small fire in the lobby of the facility.

Surveillance video showed a Black male entering the lobby with a jug that contained a type of accelerant.

The male then doused the lobby with the liquid, lit it and fled the scene.

He left the area in a blue SUV, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured and there was no major damage.

Officers are actively attempting to locate the person of interest in this incident. 