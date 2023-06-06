Person of interest identified in Lake County Jail fire
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A person of interest has been identified in connection to a fire that occurred at the Lake County Jail in Indiana Monday morning.
According to the sheriff's department, just before noon Monday, Lake County Jail staff reported that a visitor started a small fire in the lobby of the facility.
Surveillance video showed a Black male entering the lobby with a jug that contained a type of accelerant.
The male then doused the lobby with the liquid, lit it and fled the scene.
He left the area in a blue SUV, the sheriff's office said.
No one was injured and there was no major damage.
Officers are actively attempting to locate the person of interest in this incident.