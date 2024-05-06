Chicago Sky rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Brynna Maxwell to miss beginning of 2024 WNBA season

Two players from the Chicago Sky's promising rookie class will miss some extended time due to injury.

Kamilla Cardoso and Brynna Maxwell will both miss the beginning of the 2024 WNBA season with injuries, the Sky announced Monday evening.

Cardoso, the third overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, sustained a shoulder injury in the Sky's preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx.

Cardoso will be re-evaluated again four to six weeks.

Maxwell suffered a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

Angel Reese was absent from Monday's practice, however she was absent with an excused absence with a previous commitment the team wanted to honor.

The Sky play the New York Liberty Tuesday evening at Wintrust Arena in their second preseason game.