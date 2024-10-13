Person-of-interest in custody, officer taken to hospital after Near North Side shooting: CPD

The Brief A person of interest is in custody after a traffic stop led to a shooting on the Near North Side, with one police officer hospitalized for observation. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle linked to a gun report; the suspects fled, striking a police car, and one officer fired a shot. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, and involved officers will face administrative duties for at least 30 days.



A person of interest is in custody and one Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital for observation after a traffic stop led to a shooting on the Near North Side.

The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of W. Division Street.

Officers initially tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle after receiving a call about a person with a gun, according to Chicago police.

During the stop, the occupants of the car disregarded verbal commands from police and fled the scene, striking one police vehicle, CPD said.

One officer fired a shot at the suspects' vehicle as it fled, police said. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 100 block of W. North Avenue.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, according to CPD.

One officer was also taken to an area hospital for observation, but no other injuries were reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the "comprehensive use of force" and the specifics of the incident. Chicago PD said it is fully cooperating.

The officer(s) involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days as part of department policy.

Anyone with more information related to the shooting is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.