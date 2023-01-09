Person posed as water department employee while accomplices stole jewelry from Woodridge home: police

article

Police are investigating after an offender posing as a water department employee and accomplices stole jewelry from a Woodridge residence over the weekend.

At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Woodridge police officers responded to a ruse-entry burglary in the area of Woodward Avenue and Harcourt Drive.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who said that a person was posing as a "Water Department" employee and asked to enter the home.

When the offender entered the home, three additional people entered the residence without the owner's knowledge, police said.

The offenders took several jewelry items.

The homeowner became suspicious and at that time, the fake water employee spoke to unknown persons on the phone and all the offenders left the residence, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Woodridge Police Department at (630) 719-4703.