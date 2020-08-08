Person seriously injured in boat fire at Burnham Harbor

A boat caught fire Saturday at Burnham Harbor, sending one person to the hospital with serious burns.

The fire started just before 3:20 p.m. at Burnham Harbor, 1559 S. Lake Shore Dr., according to Chicago fire officials.

One person was badly burned and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Fire officials announced about 4 p.m. that the blaze had been put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.