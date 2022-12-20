Person seriously injured in Little Village house fire

One person was seriously hurt during a house fire Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at 2822 S. Keeler Ave., according to officials.

An adult was transported to Saint Anthony's Hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other people refused treatment at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.