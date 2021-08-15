Person shoots at vehicle while driving, causing 2 to crash into restaurant on the Northwest Side

An occupant inside of a red Toyota Camry shot at a Chevy Tahoe while driving, causing the Tahoe and a black Jeep Cherokee to crash into a restaurant on the Northwest Side, police said.

The crash occurred in the 4400 block of North Kostner just before 3:10 a.m.

The occupants of the Camry fled the scene on foot and have not been located. A weapon was recovered from the vehicle, police said.

Two occupants of the Tahoe and two inside the Jeep were transported to the hospital for observation. Police said they did not suffer serious injuries.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Further details of the crash are unknown at this time.