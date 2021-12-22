Person critically wounded in shooting at Sox-35th Red Line station
CHICAGO - A person is in critical condition after being shot on the CTA Red Line train Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred on the Sox-35th platform.
According to police, at about 1:22 p.m., a male victim was approached by an unknown offender who was on the same train as the victim.
The suspect produced a handgun and fired one shot, striking the victim in the neck.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored gym shoes.
Area detectives are investigating.