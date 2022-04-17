Expand / Collapse search

Person shot on inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 79th Street

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for three hours Sunday morning after a person was shot near 69th Street.

Troopers responded around 3:40 a.m. and found the shooting victim, Illinois State Police said.

They were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Inbound lanes were closed at 87th Street until they were reopened about 6:50 a.m., officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.