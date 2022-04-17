Person shot on inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 79th Street

Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for three hours Sunday morning after a person was shot near 69th Street.

Troopers responded around 3:40 a.m. and found the shooting victim, Illinois State Police said.

They were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Inbound lanes were closed at 87th Street until they were reopened about 6:50 a.m., officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Advertisement

State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.