Person shot dead in Bronzeville

A person was shot to death Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

About 3:30 p.m., the person was traveling in a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue when he stopped to talk to someone who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The male, of an unknown age, was struck in the torso and sped off, police said. He crashed into three parked vehicles a block away before coming to a stop.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately release details on his death.

Area One detectives are investigating.