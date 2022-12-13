Person shot dead in South Chicago

A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

A witness said the gunman responsible may have been traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.