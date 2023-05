One person was shot in Evanston on Sunday after an argument.

Evanston police said the shooting happened on Lake near Darrow.

The initial investigation found that several people had gotten into an argument which ended up with someone pulling out a gun.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The person who was shot was hospitalized.

The offender(s) took off, police said.

Police said the shooting was not a random act.