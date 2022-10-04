Person shot in suburban Crest Hill; suspect in custody
CREST HILL, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday.
At about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill police officers responded to the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in Joliet for non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was located and is in custody at this time.
Police did not release any information about the victim.
No additional information was made available by police.