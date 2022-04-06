Person shot in the chest while standing on street corner on Chicago's West Side

A person was shot in the chest while standing on a street corner in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Lavergne.

At about 2:10 p.m., the male victim, age currently unknown, was standing on the corner when a Nissan pulled up, and someone inside exited the passenger side of the vehicle, pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the chest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No offender is in custody.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.