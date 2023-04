A person was shot in the head near a parking lot in Ford City Monday afternoon.

At about 5:30 p.m., a male victim, age unknown, was near the parking lot of the Ross Dress for Less in the 7600 block of South Cicero when he was shot in the head, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.