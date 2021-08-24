Murder suspect shot by police inside Chicago's Union Station

A man wanted on a warrant for murder was shot in the chest Tuesday inside Chicago’s Union Station, according to officials.

The murder suspect arrived on a train shortly after 5 p.m. and was confront by Amtrak police officers. The suspect then ran from uniformed officers, injuring an Amtrak employee, officials said. He then pulled a gun and opened fire on Amtrak officers. One officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

The murder suspect was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in traumatic arrest, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. His condition was not immediately known.

The injured Amtrak employee was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.



Amtrak had tweeted that all train traffic in Chicago stopped due to ongoing police activity. However, as of 6:30 p.m., service had resumed with some delays.

A full investigation is being conducted by Amtrak and Chicago police, with the Chicago Police Department leading the investigation.

Train passenger Alicia Gainey said she heard people running inside the station shouting, "‘Get out. There’s an active shooter.’"

Gainey, who was boarding a train to Elkhart, Indiana, after the incident Tuesday, described the atmosphere shortly after the disturbance: "Everybody is scared."

Stephanie Bommarito, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, was in the restroom when she got a string of harried texts from her husband, Philip.

"It was awful," she said. " ‘Get out … active shooter,’ and I’m trying to get out of the stall," said Bommarito, whose husband had left the train station with their two children, Mia, 9, and Leo, 7.

She met her family on the street, and they waited outside, missing their 5:50 p.m. train to Detroit.

"I was just worried about my kids and what kind of trauma they might be experiencing," Stephanie Bommarito said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.