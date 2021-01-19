Person shot, killed on I-394 in south suburbs

A person was shot and killed Monday evening on an expressway in the south suburbs.

State troopers were called about 8:20 p.m. to a shooting on I-394 at Glenwood-Dyer Road, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

A male was fatally shot, but three other people in the car were uninjured, state police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

State police shut down all lanes of the expressway until nearly 2 a.m. for an investigation.