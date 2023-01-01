Person shot on Chicago's West Side

A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.