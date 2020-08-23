Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday
CHICAGO - A person was shot Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Two vehicles were traveling north on I-94 about 3 a.m. when shots were fired from one into the other near 67th Street, Illinois State Police said.
One person was struck and hospitalized with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
WOMAN, 19, DIES AFTER BEING SHOT ON EISENHOWER IN AUSTIN
WOUNDED BABY RECOVERING AFTER BISHOP FORD SHOOTING
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SEEK WAYS TO STOP EXPRESSWAY SHOOTINGS