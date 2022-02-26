Person shot on I-55 Saturday

A person was shot on Interstate 55 at Harlem Avenue Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said around 1:24 a.m., on the northbound Harlem ramp, leading to I-55, a person was shot. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Around 2:13 a.m., the ramp from Harlem to the interstate was closed for the investigation. All lanes reopened just before 2:30 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Advertisement

There is no further information available at this time.

