Person shot on I-94 near 159th Street

A person was struck by gunfire on Interstate 94 near 159th Street Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded to the report of a shooting.

One person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

ISP closed I-94 southbound at 147th Street to investigate.

The ramps from 147th Street and Michigan to I-94 southbound are also closed.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

As of Wednesday, ISP has responded to investigate eight reported expressway shootings on Chicagoland area expressways.