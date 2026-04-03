Three charged in attempted robbery of undercover federal agent in Chicago: authorities

The Brief Three Chicago men are charged with attempting to rob an undercover ATF agent during a firearm deal on the South Side. Authorities say one suspect pointed a gun at the agent, who fired a shot before all three were quickly arrested while trying to flee. The men face federal charges of attempted robbery and brandishing a firearm, with potential sentences of up to 25 years and a minimum of 7 years.



Three men have been charged with attempting to rob a federal agent during an undercover firearm transaction in Chicago, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Jeremy Jones, 19; Christopher Densmore, 22; and Carmell Massey, 20, all of Chicago, attempted to rob an agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on Thursday morning in Chicago.

According to authorities, the agent was working undercover when they met the three men in a parking lot on the South Side to buy two firearms from them. During the incident, the suspects allegedly attempted to rob the agent of $600 in government funds that the agent had planned to use to purchase the guns. The complaint says Jones pointed a gun at the agent and the agent responded by firing a shot at him. When the suspects tried to flee the scene, police quickly arrested all three of them, according to the complaint.

The three defendants have been charged with one count of attempted robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm.

The firearm charge has a minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison. The attempted robbery charge holds a maximum of 25 years.

(U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinoi)

What they're saying:

"Each and every day in Chicago, ATF agents put their lives on the line to fight violent crime and make our city safer," said U.S. Attorney Boutros. "The undercover agent in this case demonstrated the utmost bravery, courage, and skill, all of which are the hallmarks of our nation’s dedicated ATF agents. Any crimes against law enforcement—especially violent crimes—are direct assaults on the rule of law. Through these serious federal charges, the Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office will seek to hold these violent offenders accountable."

"During an undercover firearms trafficking operation yesterday, the offenders arrived with the intention of conducting a robbery," said ATF SAC Amon. "They did not realize they were targeting highly trained agents who immediately took action to take the offenders into custody and protect their own. I am proud of the professionalism and bravery demonstrated by our undercover law enforcement officers, ATF agents, and Task Force Officers on the scene. These professionals risk their lives day in and day out to target violent criminals and their sources of crime guns. Once the radio call went out, the Chicago Police Department immediately responded and provided critical investigative support, and I am grateful for their work. To be very clear, the conduct of these offenders will not be tolerated, and I want to thank U.S. Attorney Boutros and his team for swiftly bringing federal charges in this case."