Chicago weather: Chilly but dry Sunday with afternoon clearing

Sunday in the Chicago area is expected to start off chilly but dry.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s, leading to a crisp sunrise with some cloud cover. Conditions are expected to remain dry through the morning hours.

Skies will gradually clear by the afternoon, bringing a cooler but pleasant holiday. Temperatures will remain below average.

Looking ahead, highs are expected to reach the 50s on Monday before dropping into the 40s on Tuesday under partly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures are forecast to return later in the week, with highs climbing into the 60s by midweek. There is also a chance of rain returning to northern Illinois toward the end of the week.